Irene Veronica Zavatsky Clouse, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Veronica Zavatsky Clouse, 100, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

She was born on October 5, 1920 in Ernest, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Steven and Mary Arendas Tevis.

Irene was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown, Ohio area.



Irene married John Zavatsky on July 27, 1940. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his death in 1991. She then married Lee Clouse in 1994. They were married 23 years until his passing at age 100 in 2017.



Irene attended East High School.

She worked at the Mural Room.

Most of all she enjoyed being a homemaker, taking care of her family and baking delicious pies. She loved flowers and was a member of the Garden Club.



As a longtime member of St. Christine’s Church, she attended with her family for 65 years.



Irene will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family: Sr. Regina Tevis of Sisters of Charity in Cincinnati, Ohio and brother, Frank and Norma Tevis of Boardman, Ohio and her children, Ken (Marilyn) Zavatsky, Houston, Texas, Dennis (Wanda) Zavatsky, Austintown, Ohio, Janet (Lee) Hlucky Austintown, Ohio, Roger (Adell) Clouse, North Jackson, Ohio, Denny (Barb) Clouse, Wilmington, North Carolina and Diane (Andy) Gladsden, Anna Marie Island, Florida. Irene was the proud grandma of 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.



