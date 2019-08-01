Irene H. Sharkey, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church in Youngstown, for Irene H. Sharkey, 96, who passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Irene was born on April 23, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of John Horvat and Mary Jackman Horvat.

She was a graduate of South High School and was a member of St. Christine Church, The Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, The Slovak Catholic Sokols, The First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and The First Catholic Slovak Union.

She worked as a secretary for the Commonwealth Insurance Company and for the Youngstown City Schools. She was Head of the Secretary Association.

Surviving are a sister, Mary H. Krupa of Youngstown; two nieces, Paulette (Gerald) Migletz of Poland and Chrisa (Christopher) Wolf of Chester, New Jersey; a nephew, Theodore Krupa of Youngstown; two great-nieces, Emily Montgomery and Claire Montgomery, both of Chester, New Jersey and a great-nephew, Dylan Wolf also of Chester, New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl R. Sharkey; two brothers, John (Carmella) Horvat and Raymond J.(Dorry) Horvat; three sisters, Carolyne T. Horvat, Isabelle Doubrava and Martha E. Horvat and a great-niece, Michele Migletz.



Friends will be received also on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service at St. Christine Church.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

