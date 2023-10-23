YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With heavy hearts we would like to announce the passing of our mom, Irene E. Junkin, 79, who passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus.

Irene was born on January 28, 1944 to parents, John and Veronica (Szakacs) Dankovich.

Irene was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1962.

Irene met her husband, Tom Junkin, while Tom was working at a gas station where she lived. She would take her car there to have it checked out but actually was “checking out Tom.” They were married at St. Stephen of Hungary Church on April 18, 1970.

When Irene was younger, she was in the Hungarian Dance Group and she loved her Hungarian heritage, although she never learned to speak fluent Hungarian.

Irene worked at Mahoning Bank downtown, Youngstown, Countryside Strawberry Farm, Sammy Quick Stop in Niles, which her neighbor owned, Homestead Care, Panera Bread, Mr. Paul’s Bakery and Italian Bakery.

Irene belonged to the Altar Rosary Society at St. Stephen’s Church and the Monday night prayer groups.

She was on the Planning Committee for her recent high school reunions and involved with her “Club Ladies”. She was active and independent before coming ill. She had many family dinners, loved going to breakfast with her classmates every month ad getting together with her Club Ladies.

Irene leaves her three children: her daughters, Nadyne Junkin of Youngstown and Maureen (Junkin) Coudriet of Youngstown and her son, Thomas (Melanie) Junkin of Charlotte, South Carolina and her four grandchildren, Michael, Robert and I ‘Lee Coudriet and MyKenzie Junkin.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Zay Thomas Junkin; her parents, John and Veronica Dankovich; two sisters, Vera Gabrick and Marian Palomaki; two brothers, Lou and John Dankovich; brothers-in-law, Ed Gabrick and Bill Palomaki; sister-in-law, Sally Dankovich and her son-in-law, George Coudriet. She also leaves behind her nieces, nephews and many friends.

Irene made her home with her daughters, Nadyne and Maureen and her grandchildren, Michael, Robert and I ‘Lee. Anyone that knew Irene knew how much she loved her “scratch off tickets” and loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She installed true love in her children and only wanted the best for them. She was truly a very caring grandmother who loved her family more than anything.

Services will be on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. and prayer service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be private at Tod Cemetery in Youngstown.

Any donations to help the family with funeral expenses can be made to the family.

