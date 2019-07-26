Helen Williams, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

July 23, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Youngstown, with a Panachida Service at 9:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown, for Helen Williams, 97, whom passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. 

Helen was born in Youngstown on November 7, 1921, a daughter of John Sklepko and Mary Hrina Sklepko.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, the Golden Pillar Seniors, the Rosary Society and she was a Rosary Maker.

Surviving are a daughter, Beverly Valentino of Hawaii; six grandchildren, Nicole (Erik) Yoshimoto, Michael Valentino, Rob Williams, Jacqueline (Troy Barron) Williams, Kelly (Shawn) Crown and Linda (Scott Pittman) Williams and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Bob Williams.

Friends will be received at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a Parastas Service beginning at 12:30 p.m.

