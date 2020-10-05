Helen T. Hornak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private Christian Burial Service for Helen Hornak, 92, was held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3 at 10:30 a.m. due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Helen was born in Daisytown, Pennsylvania on October 23, 1927. She was the daughter of John and Mary (Bednar) Teringo. She and her family moved to Warren, Ohio in 1946.

Helen was a homemaker most of her life. Prior to her marriage, she worked at G.E Lamp Works and Gordon Trucking, both in Warren.

She married John Hornak on August 22, 1953. They lived briefly in Campbell, Ohio before moving to Youngstown, in 1956.

She was an active member of St. Christine Church for over 50 years and was involved in many activities there, including being a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the Prayer Chain. Helen was a Girl Scout Leader, a member of a Wedgewood Bowling League, loved to build puzzles and do crosswords, was a Prayer Warrior and enjoyed making and giving away banana bread and fudge.

Surviving her are her children, Mark (Christi) Hornak of Fairlawn, Ohio, Karen Hornak of Youngstown, Ohio and Cynthia Ryan of Boardman, Ohio and her grandchildren, Mark Hornak of Columbus, Ohio, Caitlyn Ryan (Lee Ann Werner) of Westlake, Ohio, Michael Ryan of Boardman, Ohio, John Ryan of Akron, Ohio, James Ryan of Boardman, Ohio and Peter (Fiancé Paisley Curtis) Ryan of Boardman, Ohio. In addition, she left many beloved nieces and nephews across the country.

She was preceded in death by John, her dear husband of 35 years; her parents; sisters, Mary Kosik and Margaret Paully and brothers John Teringo, Ed Teringo and Andrew Teringo all of Warren, Ohio and George Teringo of Niles, Ohio.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Marian Assisted Living Center, North Lima, Ohio, for bringing joy and friendship to her life. We would also like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Valley for their kind and gentle care of Helen.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Marian Assisted Living Center Activities Department.

“No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love Him.” 1 Cor. 2:9

Arrangements are being handled by The Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen T Hornak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: