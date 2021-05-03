Helen Fliotsos, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 26, 1929 to Peter and Zaharo Rigas.

Helen graduated South High School in June, 1946 and then attended Youngstown College.



She Married George G. Fliotsos on June 12, 1949 and was married 58 years until George’s passing on October 18, 2007.

She was a member of St. John’s the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church.



She leaves many wonderful nieces and nephews, Godchild and niece, Zara (Dr. Michael) Cerni, Renee’ (Dr. Larry) Gessner, Pamela (Dr. Konrad) Filutowski, Dean (Janie) Fliotsos, Steliane (Dr. Tim) Buchanan, Atty. William (Kelli) Masters and Elayne Masters, as well as many grandnieces and nephews and Godchildren. Helen also had wonderful neighbors, Tony and Lory DiGiacomo and Suzan Masters.

Friends will be received at St. John’s the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church .

Due to COVID-19, all social distancing practices will be followed. Masks are required.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.



