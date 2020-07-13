Helen Bernt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private funeral service was held for Helen Bernt, 91, who passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.



She was born May 13, 1929 in Midland, Pennsylvania, daughter of Mikael Malich and Margaret (Gish) Malich.



She was a 1947 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked at McKelvey’s as an assistant buyer. She also worked for numerous families as a child caregiver.



Surviving are her husband, John Bernt whom she married August 15, 1953; a stepdaughter, Barbara Lacinak; two granddaughters, one great-granddaughter and a niece, Cheryl Murphy. She also leaves several nieces and nephews, as well as her best friend of 41 years, Shirley.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John Michael and a brother, George Malich.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

