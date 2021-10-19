Gregory S. Ortiz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 15, 2021, Gregory S. Ortiz, passed away after a short battle with liver cancer.

He was the loving son of Constance Demetri Athanasopolis and Samuel Ortiz; cherished grandson of Gregory Demetri; dear nephew of Anthony Demetri, George Demetri and Thomas Demetri; also survived by many other aunts; uncles; cousins; loving family and friends.

Relatives and friends gathered at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., in Maryland, on Monday, October 18, 2021.

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, there will be a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Interment will follow at Belmont Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Online condolences may be left at www.vaschak-kirilafh.com as well as www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.