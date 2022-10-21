BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Demetri, 94, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 20, 2022.

Greg was born in Lisbon, Ohio, on October 18, 1928, to George and Konstandina Demetri.

Greg’s family would eventually move to Youngstown, Ohio, where he attended The Rayen High School from 1942-1946 and was a member of the highly acclaimed Rayen Acapella Choir.

Following high school, he enlisted in the Army during World War ll . He was stationed in Germany and served as corporal and as a specialized radio operator until being honorably discharged in 1948, after which he was decorated with a World War ll Victory medal and Army of Occupation medal. He reenlisted in 1950, was again stationed in Germany, and received a second Army of Occupation medal after being honorably discharged in 1951. Following his military duty, Greg attended Youngstown State University and achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Greg was an active and charitable member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, Ohio. He served his Church faithfully as a member of the choir for most of his adult life and as a member and officer of the parish council, including one term as President. Greg was always giving back to the Church, whether it was by volunteering for various church functions, making repairs, or is many charitable donations. He was a member of the AHEPA ad Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society and received various honors including the prestigious St. Photos Award. St. Nicholas is where would meet his beautiful wife, Mary ( Irene) Pappas.

They married in 1958 and would go on to have four children and spend 59 years together.

Greg was employed by Mahoning County Clerk of Courts, where he would eventually serve as Chief Deputy Clerk. He also owned Harris Flower Shop downtown Youngstown for 15 years.

He enjoyed spending his free time golfing, bowling, fishing, and hanging out with his friends at Yankee Kitchen. Greg’s life was devoted to his family and to his Church, and he will always be remembered for his incredible sense of humor.

Greg leaves four children, Rev. Father Anthony Demetri, George (Kathy) Demetri, Connie Athanasopolis, and Tom Demetri, two granddaughters, Athena and Sophia Demetri. He also leaves his sister Christine Dickos, nephew George (Stacy) Dickos, niece Francene (Jim) Tucker, brother-in-law Dr. Nicholas (Dorothea)Pappas, and a number of great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Mary, grandson Gregory Ortiz, daughter-in-law Presbytera Eleni (Pappas) Demetri, and a brother-in-law, Dinos Dickos.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

Calling hours begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. Nicholas Church, 220 North Walnut St. in Youngstown, Ohio, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon (Makaria) will follow in the Church Hall.

Arrangements are being handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.