YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen Walgenbach, 61, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Glen was born in Warren, Ohio on August 16, 1961 to parents Glen and Norma Walgenbach.

He was a high school graduate and was a forklift mechanic for Morton Salt.

Glen leaves to cherish his memories his wife, whom he married on October 31, 2017, Audra ( Hileman) Walgenbach; four children, Logan Glen from Mogadore, Ohio, Valerie (Boob) Walgenbach of Broadview Heights, Ohio, Victoria (Chris) Klapper of Stransburg, Ohio and Veronica (Sean) Gerber of Massilion, Ohio; a brother, John (Lynette) Rankin; two sisters, Joyce White and Karen Archecki and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bruce Walgenbach and his brother-in-law, Mickey Archecki.

There will be a private service for Glen on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

