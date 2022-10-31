AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gisela Schuster, 88, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Gisela was born in Steltin, Germany on June 17, 1934 and came to the United States in 1956, when she was 21 years old.

She met and later married her husband, Martin Schuster, on October 16, 1959 and were together until his death in December of 2003.

She worked laundry for many years during her marriage.

Gisela donated blood at many blood drives, she was very proud that she donated so many times and that she received the Multi Gallon Award numerous times.

She was an active member of the Saxon Club, where she sang in the choir with her beloved husband and they attended every dance function together.

She loved her church family, at Zion Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed volunteering and took pride in everything she helped with and belonged to many clubs. She was happily active in volunteering for her church.

She enjoyed knitting booties, hats, socks and afghans and was known for it and also enjoyed giving them away.

She leaves her niece, Patti Reitmann and Martin Solomon, of Lowellville, Ohio, who were her caretakers and she loved spending time with them. She leaves John (Sue) Reitmann of Poland, Ohio, Mike Reitmann of Fort Myers, Florida, Rosie (Herb) Gee of Canfield, Ohio, Mary Hall of Campbell, Ohio and Steve Reitmann of New Philadelphia, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin Schuster and nephews, Gerhardt, Walter and Marty Reitmann

Services will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., following Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Flowers can be sent to Zion Lutheran Church in her name.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.