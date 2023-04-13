YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine P. Lutman, 95, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she currently resided.

Geraldine was born on October 30, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio to parents, Rifton and Florence (Spristerbach) Batts.

Geraldine was a graduate of Fitch High School.

She was an insurance rate advisor before she retired in 1985.

She was a member of Western Reserve Church and was active in the Akron Symphony and Youngstown State University’s Symphony Choir.

Geraldine leaves to cherish her memories her children, Benjamin ( Elizabeth) Lutman of Akron, Ohio, Harry Lutman of Youngstown and Evette (Shari) Lutman of Las Cruces, New Mexico and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Geraldine will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



There will be a service on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 5400 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, at 11:00 a.m.

