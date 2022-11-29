CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Tomko, 82, of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Geraldine, or as many called her, “Geri”, was born on July, 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael Matasic and Ann Brozik.

She graduated from Chaney High School.

She was a homemaker, where she raised her family and was active in her church and garden club. She loved spending time with her family and she also enjoyed to golf.

Ann married Jon Tomko on December 26, 1959 and they remained together until his death in May of 2021.

She leaves behind three sons, Gary (Carolyn) Tomko of Canfield, Ohio, Terry Tomko of Boardman, Ohio and Jay Tomko of Canfield, Ohio; two daughters, Debbie (Paul) Weber of Columbus and Shari (Bob) Palmer of North Port, Florida; a sister, Margie (Bill) Pennell of Chardon, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Alissa Brooks, Jordan Brooks, Lindsey Tomko, Gary Tomko, Brittney Martinko, Ryan Tomko, Lilliana Tomko, Xavier Tomko, Cole Palmer and Chloe Palmer and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Mass will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Michael’s Church, 300 N. Broad Street in Canfield, Ohio at 10:00 a.m.

