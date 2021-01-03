Gerald F. DeAngelis, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Rose Church for Jerry F. DeAngelis, formerly of Girard, who passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Jerry was born November 29, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio. Son of Henry DeAngelis and Catherine (Wysel) DeAngelis.

He was a 1968 graduate of Girard High School and a lifelong member of St. Rose Church.

Jerry went on to work at Chase Bank for over 30 years.

Surviving are his son, Corey DeAngelis (Stacie M. Ciani), a grandson Austin W. Ohl, a niece Kellie Wray, and his girlfriend Ms. Darling.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine M. (Kovacic) DeAngelis, whom he married September 29, 1973 a daughter, Brea DeAngelis, and a brother, Henry DeAngelis.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at St. Rose Church, 48 Main St, Girard, OH 44420, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm.

Due to COVID19, all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure safety. Including mandatory face masks and social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

