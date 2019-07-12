George W. “Bill” Bass, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. with a Military Service at 5:00 p.m. at the Saxon Club, 710 Meridian Road in Youngstown, for George W. “Bill” Bass, 91, who passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Bill was born on January 9, 1928, in Chanute, Kansas, a son of Homer D. Bass and Margaret Taggart Bass.

He was a U.S. Marine, serving from 1946 to 1947.

He was a graduate of Springfield Missouri High School and received his degree in Civil Engineering from The University of Missouri.

He was an Engineer for U.S. Steel in Youngstown, Ohio, 31 years in management, retiring in 1983.

He enjoyed bowling, bocce and golf .

He was proud of his hole in one at Lakeside Golf Course in 1994.

Surviving are three sons, William S. (Lore) Bass of Chicago, Scott D. (Kathy) Bass of Nashville and Tod A. (Laura) Bass of Alabama; one daughter, Lynn D. (Vance) McLellan of Canfield and eight grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn F. Turner Bass, whom he married May 15, 1954 and a brother, Warren Bass.

Funeral arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

