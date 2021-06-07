George T. Svatosky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, June 4, 2021, George T. Svatosky, 89, passed away at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

To know George was to love him and he was loved by so many. George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. George touched the lives of so many people; whether it was on the baseball diamond, at the Eagles Lodge, or at home, he always made you feel like family.



George was born on June 16, 1931, in Blainsburg, Pennsylvania. He was the eldest son of the late George M. Svatosky and Francis Levenko Svatosky.



George graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1950 where he played football and baseball.

After graduation, he was drafted by the New York Giants Baseball Organization (presently the San Francisco Giants) and started his minor league career.

In 1952 he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and proudly served his country in Korea until 1954.

After returning from the war, George continued his minor league career in the Cleveland Indians Farm System. A broken ankle injury ended George’s tenure in the minor leagues.



George met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Cimmento and they were married on September 9, 1962. Together, he and Patricia raised their family on the west side of Youngstown.



George worked several jobs in the beverage industry. He worked for Pepsi, Carling’s Black Label, Mahoning Beverage and the remainder of his career at the Superior Beverage Company, retiring in 1993. He had 30 years of service with the local Teamster’s Union. George will forever be known by his friends as the “Beer Man.”



George played from the early 1970s to the early 1980s in Steel Valley Softball League. He played for the following teams: Sheriff Ray T. Davis, Youngstown Curve-Form, Depizzo’s, Belleria Pizza, ACC Club and the Empire Club. After retiring, George played in the Youngstown Baseball Oldtimers Association. He played with several teams including Massilon and the Ohio Classics, while traveling to Arizona and Florida on several occasions for tournament play. Although never pitching in his early baseball career, George developed into a very effective and successful pitcher. Just a tribute to how much talent he possessed.



George was also a proud member of the Eagles Lodge 213, where he met and made so many friends later in life.



George is survived by his children, Anthony (Tony) Svatosky of Poland, John Svatosky (at home), Mariane Kalis of Youngtown and Patricia (Robert) Planey of Struthers. He also leaves four grandsons, Anthony, Ryan, Cory and Chad.



George was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents and two brothers, Robert and James.



Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A prayer service will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed at 10:00 a.m. by a Funeral Mass at St. Christine Catholic.



Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.



A special thank you to the 8th floor staff at St. Elizabeth’s for their care during a very difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George T Svatosky, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.