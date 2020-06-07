George Mays, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George was a lifelong resident of Youngstown who passed away at his home on Monday, June 1 with his beloved wife, Helen, by his side.

He attended Rayen High School and Youngstown State University.

After high school graduation, he was stationed in Germany as a headquarters commander for the U.S. Army 45th Infantry Division during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge and was proud of his service to his country and fellow man.

He supported his family as an Insurance agent and retired from a long career at Western and Southern Life Insurance.

The servant attitude that George displayed was apparent. He held various positions at the church, school and community organizations. His leadership would span over decades and never once would George decline responsibilities or volunteering.

George was a founder of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society and this endeavor would create the framework of his lifelong passion for expanding, uniting and keeping alive Orthodoxy in the Mahoning Valley. For his dedication, he was given the honor of becoming the Orthodox Man of the Year in 1970. He most recently was serving as the President of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society and a Board Member of the Workers of St. Basil.

As an avid sports fan, George was up to date on every sports event: professional, college and high school. It would have been typical to call up George and talk about the most recent sporting event happening. He would know exactly how the Buckeyes were doing, what professional team was playing well and how any of his grandchildren’s football teams were placed. He was an honorary member of the Cleveland Indians, so bestowed by his family since he charted statistics on every game of every season for over 80 years. When he said “we have a game tonight”, it usually meant that the Indians were playing and he would become the Indians statistician.

George was a seasoned bowler and participated in leagues and tournaments spanning 70 years. His crowning achievement was participating in the National Seniors Championship in Mobile, Alabama after securing the 1st place as a State winner in his age division.

As a consummate people person, George brought a smile to everyone that he came in contact with. His witty humor carried with him in everything and everyone that he met. He loved watching a good western, Gunga Din, an old movie or laughing along to the Andy Griffith Show, a Peter Sellers movie or MASH.

The commitment to be a faithful member of the church was handed down to him by his parents and he did his best to raise his family in those same principles.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Michael, William and Spero; sisters, Helen, Bess, Stella, Virginia and Julia. He leaves his remaining siblings, Harry, Peter, Chris, Barbara and Doris; five married children; 15 grandchildren. He also leaves a numerous amount of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

His joy and love for his family was monumental and a trait that will be carried down for generations. It would not be surprising to see George holding a baby, working with the youth of the St. Nicholas church, attending a child/grandchild’s school event or babysitting when called. George loved his family and would do anything to be able to see his children or grandchildren.

Prayers for the family are appreciated.

Donations are being accepted on his behalf to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 220 N Walnut Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503 or the Workers of St. Basil, a group dedicated to supporting the Orthodox needy in the Mahoning Valley. Workers of St. Basil PO Box 295, Youngstown, Ohio 44501.

A private memorial service was held for George, son of Nicholas and Arestea Mays.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.