YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George C. Riebe, Jr., 82, formerly of Sunnybrook Drive in Youngstown, passed away peacefully at Victoria House Assisted Living, on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

George was born June 21, 1941 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to the late George C. Riebe, Sr. and Flora (Volpe) Riebe Gray.

He attended Austintown Fitch High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1959.

After an Honorable discharge, he returned to the area where he met and married the love of his life, JoAnn Zikovich, on May 21, 1964. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

George worked for Hynes Industries for 30 years until he retired due to an injury in 1994.

George was a devoted member of the Highway Tabernacle for over 35 years. He volunteered at the church for many years, first as a cameraman, videotaping the services and special events. While JoAnn was the supervisor in the kitchen at Highway, he became her assistant and church handyman.

George was an avid collector and was the President of the Mahoning Valley County Stamp Club for many years. He is remembered for his passion for old cars, stamp collecting, westerns, chocolate and the Cleveland Browns and Guardians. Those who knew George, knew he could be quite crotchety but had the heart of a lion!

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn; their four children, Nicholina Riebe (Brett Woodcock) of Hollywood, Florida, Diana (John) Burns of Canfield, Ohio, David (Erin) Riebe of Charleston, West Virginia and Richard (Andrea) Riebe of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael, Amanda, Kelly and Nicholas Riebe, Romann and Aaron Williams, Jr. and great-granddaughter, Maya Scott and brother, James A. (Gloria) Riebe of Howland. He also leaves many cousins and close friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To honor George’s memory and celebrate his life, visitation and a service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Highway Tabernacle located at 3000 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, Ohio, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bull presiding.

George will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

