Genevieve Mandoline, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve (Jeanne) Mandoline, 82, began walking with angels on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

She was the daughter of Michael and Mary Malenic born in Youngstown, Ohio.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Roland “Ron”; her daughter, Jeannine (Todd) Rose; her sister, Bernice (Bernie) Caruso and several nieces and nephews.

Jeanne graduated from Ursuline High School and also attended Youngstown State University.

She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church until moving to Poland, where she became a parishioner of Holy Family Church.

Jeanne worked for the City of Youngstown as a finance clerk until she chose to stay home to raise her daughter and then later, to take care of her mother. She later returned to work as a clerk with the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County until her retirement.

During her years as a stay-at-home mom, she remained active in community activities, including the Wildflower Garden Club, numerous stints as a room mother and chaperone for school activities, as well as the effort to save Villa Maria High School. She also assisted her brother with his duties as the Secretary of his men’s bowling league.

Famous for having a sweet tooth and known as a prolific baker, her cookies and kolachi were always welcome at weddings and other family events. Jeanne loved making various types of crafts, traveling, attending theatrical performances and photographing her experiences and her family.

In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph (Joey), Michael (Mickey) and Robert (Bob) Malenic; a brother-in-law, George Caruso and two nephews, Mark A. and Michael A. Malenic.

Following a private Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church, presided over by Fr. Martin Celuch, Jeanne was buried at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Funeral arrangements were provided by Vaschk-Kirila Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the staff of Assumption Nursing Home for their compassionate care these past several months.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/.

