YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve Lyden, 72, passed away on Saturdaym March 12, 2022.

She was born on April 10, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Vanasky) Kotasek.

Genevieve was a graduate of Wilson High School and Youngstown State University where she received a Master’s Degree in Education.

She worked as a special education teacher for Marlington School System in Alliance.

Genevieve was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield, Ohio.

Genevieve is survived by a daughter, Erin Lyden of Portland, Oregon; a son, Kevin Lyden of Youngstown, Ohio and a brother, Denis Kotasek of Tallahassee, Florida.

She enjoyed working on crafts and floral arrangements and was very supportive of the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. and following immediately, a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

