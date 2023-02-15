BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve D. “Gen” Malenic, 90, of Boardman, died on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 6, 1933 in Crabtree, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Angelo and Domenica Vernino. She was one of ten children.

She attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated from Montefiore Hospital (U.P.M.C.) School of Nursing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Anesthesia for Nurses.

She was a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (C.R.N.A.) and worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital for Bel-Park Anesthesia Associates and The Austintown Ambulatory Surgical Center. She also worked for Anesthesiologists, Inc. of Youngstown at the Surgical Center. She was a member of the A.N.A. and the A.A.N.A. and retired in 1996.

She volunteered at Powers Auditorium and was a member of St. Dominic Church.

She enjoyed water aerobics at the Ursuline Motherhouse for more than 25 years, walking in Mill Creek Park, gardening and watching her Steelers. She also loved watching her grandchildrens’ Irish step dancing and athletic competitions and keeping an immaculate home.

She married her husband, Joseph, on February 20, 1960. He died December 19, 1978.

She leaves two daughters, Therese (Patrick) McCarthy of McDonald, Ohio and Mary Kay Malenic (Pete Rozzi) of Boardman; two grandchildren, Meghan (Troy) Dombroski of Columbus and Patrick McCarthy of New York City; sisters-in-law, Bernice Caruso and Patricia Vernino; brother-in-law, Roland “Ron” Mandoline and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three sisters, Carmella and Mary Vernino and Anne (Chester) Guzik; six brothers, Nujay (Alice), Carmen “Tony” (Rosalyn), Michael, Dr. Rocco (Margaret), Dr. Daniel (Maggie) and Dr. Arthur Vernino and in-laws, Michael and Maggie Malenic, Robert Malenic, Jeanne Mandoline and George Caruso.

At Gen’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Dominic Church, Youngstown, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Gen’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. David Rich and staff, her therapists, Kim, Mike and Sara of Ohio Living Home Care and the staff of Hospice House, for their excellent and compassionate care.

Any contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital per Gen’s wishes.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

