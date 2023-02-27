AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary V. Clemons, Sr., passed away quietly at his home on Saturday, February 25, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

Gary was born on March 5, 1948 in Hinton, West Virginia to parents, Everett W. and Lena Mae (Hicks) Clemons.

He moved to the Lake Milton area of Ohio when he was five years old and attended North Jackson High School graduating in 1968. He enjoyed skating, swimming and boating at the lake.

Gary married Bonita Woodall of Austintown, Ohio on April 20, 1974, at Zion Lutheran Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

Gary leaves two sons, Gary Clemons ll ( Rachael Garland) and Seth Clemons, both from Austintown, Ohio; three grandchildren, Raven, Vivian and Bronson Clemons; two brothers and three sisters, Cheryl ( Bruce) Murwin of Canfield, Ohio, Vicki Fannin of Canfield, Ohio, Tim (Denise) Clemons of Pasco, Washington, Paul (Angela) Clemons of Lewisburg, West Virginia and Carol (Paul) Love of Lake Milton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Lena Clemons.

Gary worked for 30 years, from 1973-2003, for Ohio Turnpike Commission at the Canfield Maintenance Building.

He enjoyed going to flea markets, auto racing and visits to the casino’s horse racing track with his turnpike friends. He loved family gatherings that ended the day with bonfires and country music. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Brian Daniels presiding, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

Condolences can be made online at Vaschak-Kirila Tribute page.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary V. Clemons, please visit our floral store.

