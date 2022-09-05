BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary John Heid, 77, of Boardman, earned his angel wings surrounded by family, on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Gary, the youngest of three, was born on September 15, 1944, in Youngstown, to the late William F. and Mary Therese (nee McNally) Heid.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1962. Underneath his yearbook photo it reads, “A bit independent; from any obstacle he’ll never hide”. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Youngstown State University in March 1974 with a Bachelor of Science Administration.

During his high school years, he worked summers at Idora Park selling popcorn. It is there that he met his future wife Pauline (Sheetz).

In 1963, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He completed coursework at the U.S. Naval School, Electrician’s Mate, Class “A” Service School Command, USNTC, San Diego, California. From there, he served on the USS Skate (578) until he was honorably discharged in 1971.

He began working in April, 1974 at Republic Steel (later WCI Steel and Several Steel). He started out as a staff accountant and was promoted to manager of accounting and eventually served as a cost accountant over Financial Analysis, Budgets and Inventory Control before retiring in 2010. Throughout his career, he was involved with Junior Achievement.



He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching college football and cheered for Ohio State and Notre Dame. He also rooted for the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. He shared his love of sports with his children, Dana and John Paul. Lastly, he was able to recall with great detail sports facts and history. His interests included golfing with his brother, Don, completing crossword puzzles and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed gathering with family at his sister, Rosemary’s house for Christmas brunch.

He was a member of St. Christine Church, American Post #472 and Eagles #213.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 48 years, Pauline Heid; his children, Dana Dippolito (Raymond) and John Paul Heid (Jennifer) both of Canfield; stepgrandchildren, Mary and Ryan Dippolito and Paris and Brynlee Lindgren; a brother, Donald Heid of Boardman; a sister, Rosemary Sicafuse (Donald) of Struthers; brother-in-law, Francis Sheetz (Susan) of Kelseyville, California and several nieces and nephews and too many cousins to name.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Paul and Violet Sheetz and his sister-in-law, Patty Heid.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

Visitation will also be from 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St. Christine’s Church.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.