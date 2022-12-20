CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Pondillo passed away on December 18, 2022. If you knew Frank, you were a very lucky person. Words to describe him: kind, sweet, gentle, and soft-spoken, with a smile that lit up a room. He never had a unkind word to say about anyone.

He enjoyed going to meet his friends to watch football at Gia Angleo’s and Blue Wolf. So if you were looking for him and couldn’t find him, we’ll your best bet was that’s where he was. He also just enjoyed sitting on his patio in the Summers listening to music, anything from Country, do-op or classic rock.

But most of all, he enjoyed and loved being with his family. Whether if it was weekend morning coffee with his daughter, Traci and her family, or his two week vacation to Florida to visit his other daughter, Kelly and family, he always knew the importance it was to spend time with them.

He will be deeply missed by family and many friends. But he will be missed the most by his daughter’s Traci ( Steve) and Kelly ( Steve) and his three grandchildren, Gabriella, Emma, and Drew.

We weren’t ready for you to leave us, but knowing you are right where you want to be and that is in Heaven with your wife the love of your life (our mother) brings us some comfort and we know that you both will be watching over us.

There will be a private service held for family, with the Honor Guard for Frank’s dedication of service to the Army and his time at Vietnam War.

Any flowers or memories you would like to share can be made on the Tribute wall at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home who are handling arrangements.

