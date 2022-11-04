YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank C. Stephan, 78, of McCollum Road in Youngstown, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on December 6, 1943, the son of the late Frank C. Stephan, Sr. and Mildred (Mayhall) Stephan.

Mr. Stephan married Karen M. (Miller) Stephan on September 29, 1995, she survives in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Stephan went to school in Florida for optometry.

He worked in the Optician Division at Optical One and Marchon Eyewear.

He enjoyed sailing on his sailboat, riding his motorcycle across the country with his wife, yard work, taking care of his yard, walking his dogs, Brandon and Chelsea, jogging through Mill Creek Park, golfing with his friends and traveling and camping with his wife. Mr. Stephan loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, smoking his cigars and telling jokes. He will be known as being a person that absolutely loved life and everything in it, a helpful person to anyone and everyone and an all-around best man to his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Shane M. Stephan and wife, Tiffany; two stepchildren, Paul Price and Tammy Jo Price; one brother, Joseph Stephan and wife, Mary Ellen; one sister, Judy Stephan; ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Per Frank’s wishes, there are no services scheduled at this time.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.