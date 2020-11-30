Frank A. Bagnoli, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Bagnoli, 82, of Austintown passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.



He was born on June 29, 1938 in Youngstown, a son of Peter Bagnoli and Mary Jusop Mascoli, immigrants of Campobasso, Italy.



He was a 1956 graduate of Rayen High School.

He served in the Korean War in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.

He then completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Business Administration and a minor in marketing from Youngstown State University in 1975 and 1980.



Frank held several positions in his career and eventually retired from City Loan financial services after 24 years of service. Too young to truly be retired, being an auto racing enthusiast and his love of cars from his younger days brought Frank to buying a single black Cadillac limousine in 1991 as a retirement hobby. With his two sons and daughter, he eventually grew that single limo into FAB Limousine, Inc. which became the largest limousine transportation company in the tri-county area. He first introduced the “Limousine Party bus” to the Youngstown area and he was also President of the Ohio Valley Limousine Association for a few years. Frank took extreme pride in his work and was a successful businessman always willing to teach and share his knowledge.

He eventually retired to travel the country in his motorhome with his wife, Mary and their beloved Doberman, Mercedes. Being proud that his son Mark, took over the Limo business and his daughter Lisa, to manage FAB Group LLC and New Road Laser Car Wash allowed him the enjoyment of exploring the country as active members of many motorcoach associations including Gulf Stream, FMA, Nomads & Ohio Cardinals. They have spent the last ten years being snowbirds and spending their winters in Buckeye, Arizona.

Frank loved dancing, boating, camping, bowling, golfing, traveling and of course gambling at the craps table at casinos all over United States. Even as a young father working, attending college and raising his family he was active in his children’s activities as well. He was promoter and manager of Wedgewood Park Little League, Austintown Girls Softball, Cub Scout Den Master Pack 40 and an active parent in Austintown Kemo Sabes 4H Club & Horse shows.

He was a member of the American Legion, Saxon Club and attended St. Joseph Parish Austintown and St. Henry in Buckeye, Arizona.



Frank married Mary A. (Davey) Bagnoli on June 18, 1960 at St. Rose Church in Girard. They just celebrated 60 years of marriage this past year. Mary went to be with the Lord and prepare Frank’s place in Heaven just one month before him on October 23, 2020. Their love story continues.

Frank was also preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers; also oldest brother, Albert Bagnoli and sister-in-law, Dorothy Bagnoli.



Frank is survived by his children, Lisa (Don) Ellis, Dave (Karen Pincione) Bagnoli and Mark (Kim) Bagnoli, all of Austintown; two brothers, Mike Bagnoli and Alex Bagnoli, both of Youngstown and five grandchildren, Brittany (Chris) Joseph, Donny Ellis, Austin (Jodi Rucker) Bagnoli, Madison Bagnoli and Stephanie Yasechko. Frank will be missed by his family and many many friends and collegues. He will be remembered for always putting 100% into everything he did and always having a good time with people he loved.



There will be no public memorial services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vashcak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank A Bagnoli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.