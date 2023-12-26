AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Douglass passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

He was born in March 14, 1941, to Francis and Sevilla (Myers) Douglass.

Frank graduated from South High School, Class of 1960.

Shortly after graduation Frank enlisted in the Navy. He served from 1960 – 1964 leaving as an Electronics Technician 3rd Class Petty Officer.

After the Navy, Frank went to work for Ohio Bell in 1965. He stayed there until his retirement in 2000. At that time Ohio Bell became AT&T.

While working at the Bell, he met and married his wife, JoAnn (Adams) Douglass. They were married on October 21, 1978 and this past October they celebrated 45 years together.

Frank will be truly missed by his loving wife, children, family and friends.

Preceding Frank in death were his parents; his brothers, Donald and Robert and sister, Grace.

Frank leaves behind his wife, Joann; son, James (Laura) of Stafford, Virginia and daughter, Megan of Austin, Texas.

Per Frank’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Condolences can be made online at https://www.vaschak-kirilafh.com/

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Francis H Douglass, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.