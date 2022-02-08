YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence P. Svatosky, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Florence was born in Youngstown on November 11, 1931, a daughter of John M. and Mary Ann (Puhalla) Vagas and was a lifelong member of the community.

On October 18, 1958, she married Robert W. Svatosky, who passed away on March 7, 1996.

Following graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School, she was employed as an office assistant at Ward Baking Company. Later, she worked in the customer service department at Dollar Bank, selflessly retiring in 1994 to help raise her twin grandsons.

Florence was a parishioner of Saint Christine Church, a member of their Prayer Chain and a festival volunteer.

She was a member of the Jednota and Saint Christine Bowling Leagues. She enjoyed watching football and was a Cleveland Browns fan.

Florence is survived by her children, Christine (Joseph) Shoaff of Poland and Cathleen Svatosky of Youngstown and grandsons, Jason Shoaff and Eric (fiancée, Emily Vuong) Shoaff.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Tkach and brothers Andrew Vagas and Thomas Vagas.

The family has entrusted Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home with arrangements.

Family and friends may pay respect on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. and a Funeral Mass will follow, at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Assumption Village for the compassionate care given to our mom.

