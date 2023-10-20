AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our dear mother, Evelyn Sylvia Senda, sadly passed away on October 14, 2023, at the age of 89 after a brief illness which she fought courageously.



She was born to William and Emily Riska on June 4, 1934.

After graduating from Warren Harding High School, Evelyn worked in the accounting department of the Ohio Edison Company.

She married George Senda in 1958 and together they had three daughters, Laura, Nancy and

Rhonda.



After years of raising her family, Evelyn went on to work at the North Eastern Ohio Regional Council on Alcoholism and the Ohio Utilities Protection Service from which she retired in 2006.



Evelyn loved hosting and cooking for holiday celebrations and always added a special touch of fun for her children and grandchildren to enjoy and remember. Evelyn’s warm and sincere personality was a blessing to everyone she met. Everyone will remember her wonderful sense of humor.



Evelyn had six grandchildren who she was extremely proud of and who she adored. They affectionately called her “Grandy”.



Evelyn is survived by her children Laura (Richard) Scudier, Nancy (Dennis) Murphy, and Rhonda Peiffer; grandchildren Sean (Melissa) Murphy, Lindsey Peiffer, Emily Peiffer, Dana Scudier, Drew Peiffer, and Devin Peiffer; sister Louise (Tom) Crump ; son-in-law Brian Peiffer and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



A private funeral service was held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Friday, October 20.



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Final resting place is All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Senda, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 22 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.