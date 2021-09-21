Eva Sukalo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eva Sukalo, 89, of Toledo, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, went to dance with her Johnny again on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.



Eva was born on January 2, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio.

On May 18, 1952 she married her love, John Sukalo and together raised a family, vacationed together and danced.

Eva was a dedicated cosmetology teacher at The Mahoning County Career & Technical Center (formerly Mahoning County Joint Vocational School) where she retired in 1999 after 26 years. She loved all her students and held a special place in her heart for Michael K. who she talked about to all who would listen.

She also loved her special friends, the “Casino” girls. The special trips and lounging by the pool, or just hanging out conversing were cherished times that meant the world to her.

Eva was preceded in death by her husband John and her mother and stepfather, Ann and John Horak.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Mitchell (Marie) Sukalo and Kenneth (Carol) Sukalo and favorite furry friend, Iggy Pup.

Friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.; Fr. Bosko Stojanovic will be officiating the service.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Eva Sukalo to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

