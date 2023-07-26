BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ethel Palguta, 94, of Boardman, passed away peacefully at the Inn at Christine Valley on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Ethel was born on October 5, 1928 to parents, Frank and Karatina Yavorsky Palguta in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ethel was a graduate of Ursuline High School Class of 1947, after graduating she enlisted and graduated from Trumbull Memorial School of Nursing.

She was a registered nurse at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where she retired as Assistant Director of Medical/Surgical Nursing.

She was a member of 1st Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and the Trumbull Memorial Alumni Association.

She enjoyed making beautiful quilts and was an extensive traveler but most of all, she loved to spend time with family and friends.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Helen Gresh; a brother, John Palguta; brother-in-law, Steve Gresh and nephews, Steve and Richard Gresh.

Ethel leaves to cherish her memories a nephew, Robert (Linda) Gresh of Canfield, Ohio; nephew, Thomas Gresh of Youngstown; niece, Jayne (Keith) McEnroe of Pittsburgh; nephew, John (Jackie) Palguta of Cleveland, Ohio and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass with Father Jerek presiding, at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to formally thank the staff and care takers at The Inn at Christine Valley and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. You can leave a message and/or condolences on the Tribute Page at vaschakkirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.