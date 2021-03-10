Emma Lou Gromofsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Lou Gromofsky, 86, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at Canfield Place, on Monday, March 8, 2021.



She was born on September 24, 1934 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to John and Emma Ruha.

She attended school at McDonald High School.

Emma worked as a secretary for the Superintendent of McDonald High School retiring in 1957.

She enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with family and friends.



Emma was married to William Gromofsky in 1955 until his passing in 1999.



She was a member of St Christine’s Church .



Emma was preceded in death by her husband and parents, as well as a son, Alan Gromofsky from Lewes, Delaware and a brother, Emil J. Ruha.



Emma is survived by her son, Mark (Debra) Gromofsky of Abingdon, Maryland; sisters-in-law, Marsha Ruha and Dorothy Blasko; grandchildren, Marcus Gromofsky, Tara Kahler and Tom Lynn and great-grandchildren, Bryce, Gavin, Abby and Hannah.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home,

3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 12, 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church.





Memorial Tributes will be to the Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 or St. Christines Building Fund, 3165 Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

