Emil J. Cerimele, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil J. Cerimele, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Emil was born July 28, 1939, the son of Emidio and Alice (Sebastian) Cerimele.

He was a graduate of East High School in 1958.

Emil worked in his earlier years as an assistant purchasing agent for both North and South Side hospitals until 1966. He was then employed as a maintenance worker by General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio for 36 years where he retired in 1999. He was a member of The GM UAW local Union 1112.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown and also a member of the Cussillo and Renewal Religious Programs. He has sung in the St. Joseph’s Folk choir for six years and for a short period, in the concert choir.

Emil dearly loved all his children and grandchildren. He also loved music, photography and several various electronics. He had many computer skills and liked to create family videos, photographs, music and greeting cards for his family and friends. He also was an avid Cleveland Browns Football fan.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Judith Ann (Patrick, Belan) Cerimele, who he married May 9, 1987; two daughters, Sandra Alice (John) Fralich of Indianapolis and Dr. Gina Marie (Christopher M. Welborn) Cerimele of Indianapolis; a son, Michael Emidio (Dr. Daria Dreboty) Cerimele of Chardon, Ohio; three stepchildren, Denise (Bob) Creatore of Youngstown, Dawn (Randall) Vecchio of the west side and Frank (Denise) Belan of Youngstown; a sister, Anna Marie Vujcec of Austintown; a brother, Larry (Dolores) Cerimele of Phoenix, Arizona; 12 grandchildren, Randall, Bobby, Bradley, Dana, Tori, Lucia, Andrew, Isabella, Lilia, Karley Rae, Adrian and Emily Lynne and six great-grandchildren, Avery Lynne, Vincenzo James, Corina Rae and Jace Robert, Leo Michael and Jaiden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Eugene Cerimele of Canfield and two sisters, Ersilia Conte of Michigan and Rita Galletta of Alliance.



He will also be missed by his former wife, Carol Jean Tadla Cerimele of whom he has remained close friends with and is the mother of his three children.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church in Austintown at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with Reverend Gregory Fedor officiating.

