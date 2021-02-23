Elizabeth Stroney, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father John Jerek for Elizabeth A. Stroney of Youngstown, who passed away at her home the evening of Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Betty was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Mary Racek and was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Betty worked for many years at AT&T (formerly Ohio Bell) as a telephone operator. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America Club and the Communication Workers of America.

She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Sorrows-Holy Name of Jesus, as well as the Knights of Columbus Ladies #3930.

Betty enjoyed photography, spending time outdoors gardening and loved to cook and entertain. She and her husband, Jimmy, were the hosts of many family Christmas celebrations. She was also a volunteer at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the pediatric hearing unit. Betty was a very caring person, spending many years as caretaker of her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Ace, as well as husband, Jimmy.



Her husband, James Joseph Stroney, whom she married June 19, 1954, passed away on January 12, 1992.



Betty was loved by many and will be sadly missed by all. She leaves to cherish her memory nieces, Clara (Mike) Hritz of Boardman, Loretta Sabatino of Boardman, Gina F. Warren of Florida, Loretta Marie (Bruce) Peters of Rome, Ohio and Lynn Stroney of Sarasota, Florida and nephews, Mike (Sunny) Repasky of California, Paul Dennis (Kathryn) Stroney, Sr. of Canton and Robert James (William Haas) Stroney of Palm Springs, California. In addition, Betty has many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by sisters, Margaret Repasky and Mary Cook; brother, Ed Racek and brother-in-law, John Paul Stroney.



Family and friends can view Facebook online service to send condolences @Elizabeth Stroney Memorial.



The Stroney family wishes to extend a warm heartfelt thank you to the extended families of Cappabiancia and LaVolpe, as well as the many wonderful life- long friendships and neighbors of Thurber Lane.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

