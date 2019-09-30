Elizabeth (Betty) Zordich, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Betty) Zordich, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Briarfield Manor, after a short illness.

Betty was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on February 8, 1927, to Anton and Katherine Palyan.

Anton came to work and start his new life in America from Rakovica, Croatia, in 1910, at age 24. He was joined by his wife, Katherine, three years later, who initially remained behind to care for her ailing mother. Anton came to this country to find work, having only $15 to his name and so, began their journey…

Betty was the youngest of five sisters.

She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School and was graduated from East High School in 1945.

She married Alex Zordich on August 15, 1959, at Saints Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Her mother, Katherine, made her home with Betty and Al, where she lived to be 105 years old.

Their home served as a loving gathering place for the entire family. It is where all the Palyan sisters would lend a hand of building memories of a lifetime for their families. The Zordich/Palyan home was truly built on love, family, religion and tradition.

Betty was an office worker for over 30 years. She was employed by US Steel, Plakie Toy Company and Hoover Family Businesses.

Betty will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and devoted friend to all who knew her. She always put the care of others first.

She was extremely proud of her Croatian/Catholic heritage and lived her life in a way to honor the traits of her parents, including hard work, compassion and care of others.

Betty belonged to Holy Apostle – Saints Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church of Youngstown, where her mother was a founding member. That is also where she and her siblings were baptized, where she was married, her children were baptized, her son was married and her grandchildren were baptized. During her younger years, she was also an active member of St. Nicholas Parish in Struthers, where her children attended grade school.

Betty will be sadly missed, but always remembered lovingly by her daughter, Susan Zordich; her son, Steven (Kathy) Zordich and her beloved grandsons, Steven and Alex Zordich. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sisters, Mary Botsko (Nick), Kay Vicarel (Lou) and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Alex Zordich; their infant son, Mark Zordich; her sisters, Barbara Kukura (John), Ann Yobe (Mike) and a brother, Peter, who died as a young boy.

She was also preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Anne Ondrusko (John), Barbara Holm (David) and George Zordich (Ann).

The family would like to honor Elizabeth’s wishes and offer our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate and loving family, friends and neighbors, whom she cherished and who have helped to care for her throughout the years. A very special and heartfelt thank you to her nephew, Jim Botsko, whom she considered a second son. He looked after her and cared for her daily for the past decade. Also, a special thanks to her neighbor, Diane Seitle, for always keeping her company and looking in on her. Her dear friendship was a constant support.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Apostle – Saints Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church in Youngstown.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Further, the family would like to thank Diane Reese and the entire staff at Briarfield Manor and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care during her illness. We would also like to thank Dr. Tom Gemma and Staff, Dr. Isklander and Dr. Luzar for helping to improve her quality of life living with rheumatoid arthritis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Holy Apostle – Saints Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510 or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.