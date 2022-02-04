YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Elizabeth Ann Evanoski, 87, of 2535 San Pedro Drive, Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 surrounded by her four children.

Known as “Betty” by everyone who loved her, she was born on November 2, 1934 in New

Castle, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Anna (Shultz) and Anton Kos.

After graduating from New Castle High School in 1952, Betty worked before becoming a wife

and mother of her proud children.

She is survived by Kathe (Frank) Mazzarino of Memphis, Tennessee, Walt (Barb) Evanoski of Houston, Texas, Ed (Jill) Evanoski of Wildwood, Missouri and Janet (Rocky) Page of Canfield, Ohio.

Betty, an excellent cook and baker, was certified in 1982 as a medical assistant but ultimately

worked retail before retiring to babysit her granddaughter.

Betty leaves a living legacy in her four grandchildren, Caitlin (Winston) Douglas of Atlanta, Michael Evanoski of Houston, Grace Evanoski of Wildwood and Lexie Page of Canfield. She is also survived by her first great-grandchild, James Douglas of Atlanta.

She was a proud member of OCCHA, where she was twice voted Mother of the Year. She was

also active in the American Legion Auxiliary and Card Club, as well as Eagles Posts 3298 and

213.

She was a devout member of St. Christine’s Church in Youngstown for over six decades.

Betty lived a life of kindness and servitude toward every living being. There was never a dull

moment when Betty was around. She had many friends who all loved her. She was full of life

and never turned down an opportunity to travel somewhere new. There are not enough words to

describe her impact on this world.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, John, Carl, Robert and Anthony Kos.

She also leaves a lasting imprint on her nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at St. Christine’s.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Ann (Kos) Evanoski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.