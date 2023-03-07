CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elisabeth “Betty” Petrella, 94, of Canfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Elisabeth, or “Betty” as her family and friends called her, was born April 2, 1928, in Youngstown, to parents, Paul and Suzan (Dunko) Kacvinsky.

She was a 1946 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

In 1948, Betty married the love of her life, Bernard Petrella and together they raised their three children, Suzanne, Chris and Lynne.

Betty enjoyed sewing, was an excellent seamstress and loved to decorate cakes.

She was a member of St. Christine’s Church.

Elisabeth is survived by her son, Chris Petrella of Canfield, Ohio; two daughters, Lynne (Howard) Jones of Boardman, Ohio and Suzanne (David) Theisen of Hudson, Ohio; a sister, Helen Gresko; three grandchildren, Steven (Ana) Theisen, Jennifer (Scott) Schulman and Cherilyn (Phillip) Steele and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Justin, Milo, Caleb, Xander and Jacob.

Elisabeth is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard, who passed away in April of 1982; her parents; two brothers, Paul and Jerry Kacvinsky and two sisters, Katherine Androsek and Suzanne Turocy.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown. A Mass Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lei of flowers, the family ask you to send contributions and donations to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44414 in Elisabeth’s name.

