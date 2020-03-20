Eleanore C. Novak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanore C. Novak, 95, passed away Tuesday, March 17, at Briarfield Manor.

She was born October 1, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony P. and Julianna Kenczel Letoha.

Eleanore was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She worked at General Electric on Market Street and Hills Department Store.

She belonged to Holy Apostle Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church where she was a member of the Infant of Prague. She was also a member of the Daughters Club and the Croatian Pensioners Club.

Eleanore is survived by a son, Milan P. Novak, Jr. of Youngstown; a daughter, Charlotte A. Novak of Irmo, South Carolina; two brothers, Robert Lenton of Austintown and Raymond Lenton of Youngstown and two sisters, Adrienne Zackasee of Campbell and Geraldine Menosky of Canfield.

Besides her parents, Eleanore was preceded in death by her husband, Milan Paul Novak, Sr. whom she married in 1946; three brothers, Bernard, John and Edward Lenton and two sisters, Valerie and Margaret Lenton.

Private funeral services will be held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Apostle Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510, in Eleanore’s name.

