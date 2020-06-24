Eleanor Farkas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church in Youngstown, for Eleanor Farkas. Her cousin, Father Carl Kish will be officiating the Mass. Eleanor passed away Saturday, June 20 at her home, surrounded by her family.



Eleanor was born February 18, 1930 in Youngstown. She was the daughter of Stephen and Sophie Babik.



She attended St. Matthias School and Woodrow Wilson High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society.



She worked as a secretary at the Social Security office in downtown Youngstown.



Eleanor was an avid golfer achieving a hole-in-one at Dogwood Golf Course on June 28, 1993. She was a longtime member of PYB’s Women’s Golf League and also belonged to Slovak Catholic Sokal & Jednota.



Family meant everything to Eleanor. Their house was the hub of holiday parties for the family. Everyone was always welcome. Her great-grandchildren brought a special sparkle to her eye.



She leaves behind the cherish her memories, daughter, Lori (Salvatore) Papa; son, Steven (Nancy) Farkas; granddaughters, Ashley (Mike) Pozzuto and Alexis Bleggi and great-grandchildren, Milania, Michael and Mia Pozzuto.



She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart, Stephen J. Farkas, whom she married January 5, 1952; parents, Stephen and Sophie Babik; brothers, John, Mike, Frank, William and Thomas Babik; sisters, Mary Garchar, Helen (Babs) McDowell and, Agnes Eliser and grandson, Spencer Farkas.



Friends and family may gather from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26 at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. Due do COVID-19, masks are recommended and we ask everyone to follow social distancing guidelines.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Valley. We want to thank Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Eleanor and her family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Farkas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.