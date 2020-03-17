Eleanor “Ellie” Ramson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Ramson, 91, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Briarfield Manor.

Ellie was born March 29, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Alexander and Barbara Kirkwood Fergus.

She was a 1946 graduate of Girard High School and worked at Ohio Leather Company in Girard.

Ellie will always be remembered for her loving and kind heart. Her radiant smile and laugh brought happiness to all who knew her. Her greatest love was her family. She was such an excellent cook and baker and was known for her homemade pies and crusts. She loved being around water and enjoyed outside adventures. In her younger years, she was so happy boating, fishing and camping with her husband Peter, who passed away in 1977. She remained very active, caring for the house and yard and raising her daughter, Sandy, with whom she had an irreplaceable bond. They, together, found great pleasure in her backyard pool, spending many summers with family. She loved her grandchildren so much and enjoyed attending all of their school activities and was their number one fan. Her family was her life. She was deeply loved by her family, friends, and neighbors, whom she adored as well.



Ellie is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Jim) Milligan and her two precious grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Smith and Matthew Milligan.

Besides her parents, Ellie was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, whom she married June 18, 1948 and a sister, Barbara Hake.



Friends and family may call 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, where services will begin at 12:00 Noon.

