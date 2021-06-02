Eleanor Chetsko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Chetsko, 96, passed away, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her son’s residence in Pennsylvania.

Eleanor was born on September 13, 1924 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Joseph and Rose (Gaiarsa) Soppelsa.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School and was a charter member of St. Christine Church.

She worked in the payroll office at Truson Steel and also worked for the Ursuline Mother House as domestic help.

Eleanor is survived by her son, David ( Suzanne) Chetsko, North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; a brother, George Soppelsa, East Hartford, Connecticut and one granddaughter, Jennifer, as well as many nieces and nephews..

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Chetsko whom she married in 1950 until his passing in 1974 .

Friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00p.m.

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m., a prayer service will be held at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St Christine Church.

