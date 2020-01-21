Edward M. Sferra, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward M. Sferra, Sr., 83, passed away on Sunday, January 19 at Windsor House at Canfield.

He was born March 13, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to Stephen J. and Mary L. Modarelli Sferra.

Edward graduated in 1954 from Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown University.

He began his career as a draftsman and eventually became president of Federal Iron Works Company. Ed’s legacy of commitment, integrity, and fine work ethic are reflected in his life. Ed was proud of the many projects of hand railing, steel stairs and fire escapes he oversaw that adorn the Youngstown area. Projects include the arch at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, work at Rayen Stadium, Stambaugh Auditorium and countless others.

Edward married Marcella A. Dickey on May 3, 1958 and celebrated 61 years of marriage on their last anniversary.

He enjoyed classic cars, country music and spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending and involved in all their activities including cheerleading, academic, dance, softball and fine arts events. Edward was a diehard Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan taking grandchildren to many games over the years. He loved taking pictures and was photographer at many family events.



He was a member at St. Christine Parish where he was an usher at 7:00 a.m. Mass for over 50 years. He served as Parish photographer and provided metal fabrication projects throughout the church and grounds. Ed was involved in Not Just Smoke Ministry – East Liverpool, Ohio and was a blessing to everyone he met.



Edward is survived by his loving wife, Marcella; his children, Lora (Toney) Carey of Indianapolis, Indiana, Edward, Jr. (Linda) of Columbiana and Gina (Joseph) Dravecky of Austintown; grandchildren, Joseph Sferra, Melissa Kimpel, Jessica (Tye) Lipply, Addison Colgrove, James (Katie) Fortunato and Amy (Steven) Armour and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jr., Abraham and Sawyer Lipply. Edward leaves family in Indianapolis including Rev. Neil and Michelle Bell and Liz and Bobby Thomas. He is also survived by his sisters, Louise (Horace) Leone, Rosemary Sferra and Virginia Klein; brother, William Sferra; brother-in-law, Daniel Santon and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marguerite Nelson and Mary Santon; brothers, John, Robert, Joseph and James and in-laws, Michael Nelson, Robert Klein, Clara, Anne, Mary, Betty and Claire Sferra.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, January 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, on Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. Services at the funeral home will begin at 9:00 a.m. with a tribute by Pastor Ed Sferra, Jr. followed by the prayer service.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Windsor House at Canfield and Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care and support.

To send flowers to Edward M. Sferra, Sr.’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 22, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.