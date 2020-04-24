Edward G. Dorbish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward G. Dorbish, 94, peacefully passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

He was born September 14, 1925 in Youngstown, the son of John and Theresa Janitor Dorbish.



Edward attended Rayen High School before entering the Army in January 1944. He was a decorated (Bronze Star) Veteran of World War II.

He worked in the sheetmetal trade until his retirement. After retirement, he delivered flowers for the Flower Garden and Briel’s Flowers.

Edward attended both Our Lady of Sorrows-SS. Cyril & Methodius and Immaculate Heart of Mary Churches.

He was a Boy Scout scoutmaster in Austintown and enjoyed golf, fishing, stamp collecting and gardening.

Edward is survived by his two sons, Edward (Debra) Dorbish and Ronald (Mary Ellen) Dorbish, both of Youngstown; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Dorbish of Austintown; a sister, Helen Tarica of Hubbard; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy, who passed on February 1, 2020; a son, Stephen Dorbish; brothers, Mike, John and William and a grandson David Dorbish.



A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

