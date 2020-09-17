Edith L. Moore, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith L. Moore of Austintown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



Edith was born June 30, 1925 in Alliance, Ohio, daughter of Walter and Bessie (Snyder) McClure.



She was a 1943 graduate of West Tech High School in Cleveland and worked as an evening proof department supervisor for Mahoning National Bank, before retiring in 1987.

She was also a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church where she enjoyed participating in the church choir, Women’s club and memorial luncheon committee.



Surviving are three sons, Gary R. Moore of Mountain House, California, David A. (Peggy) of Akron, Ohio and James R. (Marilyn) of Rochester, Minnesota; daughter, Carol (Dr. Gregory) Gomori of Austintown; a sister, Joan Smerick of Medina, Ohio; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Russell G. Moore, whom she married September 29, 1945 .



Friends will be received on Saturday, September 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a service following at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Russ Adams officiating at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, we ask everyone wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing rules.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edith L Moore, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: