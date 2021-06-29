Dorothy May Milano, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July, 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church for Dorothy May Milano, 87, who died at her residence on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

She was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, daughter of Walter and Veronica (Bieber) Kilgore.

Dorothy was a graduate of Hickory High in 1952.

She worked as a clerk for Westingtonhouse Electric in the 1950s, as well as being a homemaker.

She married Joseph J. Milano on June 1, 1957 and remained married until his death in December 28, 2014.

She is survived by her son, Joseph J.(Jennifer) Milano, Jr. of Canfield; a daughter, Patricia (John) Ivan of Leetonia; a sister, Jean Morgan of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Joey and Nick Milano and Colton and Logan Ivan.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; parents and a brother, Walter Kilgore.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy May Milano, please visit our floral store.