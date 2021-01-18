Dorothy Kraynik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Kraynik passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 7 at the age of 97.

Born on September 7, 1923 in Penowa, Pennsylvania, she was born to parents, Anna Mishonic (Kunovich) Mancuso and Samuel Mancuso.

Dorothy graduated from Campbell Memorial High School.

She was employed by Moyers Manufacturing and later at the Youngstown Board of Education.

Dorothy married her beloved husband, Paul J. Kraynik, on August 3, 1946.



She was an active member in the PTA at St. Cyril and Methodius School where never missed a Sunday Mass and never missed the opportunity to wash down the church with the church cleaning brigade twice a year. Later Paul and Dorothy attended St. Christine’s Church and she was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society.



In her younger years, Dorothy was a great bowler in the Sunrisers League at McGuffey Lanes. She enjoyed playing paddle tennis and softball with her children, nieces and nephews at family picnics in the backyard. One of her specialties was canning beets, tomatoes and hot peppers out of her garden and making grape jelly from her own grapes. She was also known for her renowned green apple and tart cherry pies made from scratch from the trees grown in her yard. She enjoyed doing word searches, playing Bingo and 500 Rummy where she frequently won.



Dorothy was also the family “Prayer Warrior and was a great comforter to all her children and grandchildren, knowing just the right words to dry your eyes, console you and place a smile on your face. Although she spoke no Italian or Spanish, Dorothy’s very first airplane ride was to Argentina to visit her father’s relatives.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Kraynik; parents, Sam and Anna; brother, Gene (Red) Mancuso; sisters, Clara Blumetti and Elvira Lightner and by daughters-in-law, Cheryl Kraynik and Karen Kraynik.



Dorothy leaves behind two sons, Jim (Sandy) and Chuck; daughter, Lizzie; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A special thank you to the Omni Manor staff, Hospice and Chaplain Gary Rozier for their wonderful care.



A private service is being planned at a later time to celebrate Dorothy’s life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Alzheimer’s Fund or Hospice of the Valley.



Dorothy will be missed deeply by all.

To view her funeral via zoom at the church; Please visit: https://www.facebook.com/Dorothy-Kraynik-Memorial-Page-102023421878759.

Arrangement handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.