Dorothy C. Dorbish, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy C. Dorbish, 92, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born September 25, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Christine Smotrilla Dulovic.



Dorothy was a graduate of Rayen High School and was a homemaker.

She attended both Our Lady of Sorrows St. Cyril & Methodius and Immaculate Heart of Mary Churches.

She loved her sports teams, especially the Cleveland Indians and the Dallas Cowboys. She also loved professional golf. She bowled in several leagues.



Dorothy is survived by her husband, Edward G. Dorbish of Austintown; two sons, Edward (Debra) Dorbish and Ronald (Mary Ellen) Dorbish, both of Youngstown; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Dorbish of Austintown; a brother, Edward Dulovic of Struthers; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and two nieces.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Dorbish; a brother, Paul Dulovic and a grandson, David Dorbish.



A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 4545 New Road, Austintown.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

