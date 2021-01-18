Donald Stephen Rudolph, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Stephen Rudolph, Sr., 83, of Youngstown died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

​Don was born on October 10, 1937, the son of Stephen and Regina (Nagy) Rudolph (Rudo), in Cleveland and he moved to Campbell in 1940.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School and Youngstown State University.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. In the Army, he served as a radio operator and Hungarian/English translator.

After his discharge, he worked as a truck driver before being hired as a machinist at Cooper Energy Services in Grove City, Pennsylvania, where he worked for the majority of his career before retiring in 1997.

​He enjoyed sports, and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was also very engaged in current events—he could often be found watching evening political talk/discussion shows on cable television.

His main passion in life, however, was his five grandchildren, Jewleyann Kay, Jemma Michele, Gabriel Stephen, Liberty May and Landon Wesley Rudolph, of Boardman, with whom he always eagerly looked forward to spending time. Besides his grandchildren, Don is survived by his two sons, Donald Rudolph II of Youngstown and Robert (Amanda) Rudolph of Boardman; a niece, Joyce Chordas Ewell of Hamburg, New York and two nephews, Tom (Janice) Csordas of San Diego, California and Phil (Yolanda) Chordas of Alexandria, Virginia, with whom he was especially close.

Don’s beloved wife, Sara Anne “Sally” McGuire Rudolph, whom he married on January 23, 1971, died on May 1, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his aunt, Irene Nagy, who was instrumental in raising him and his children; his sisters, Evelyn Rudolph Chordas and Elissa Teresa Rudolph and an infant son, Don Rudolph, Jr.

​Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday January 18, 2021 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

They request that current health directives be followed, and are hoping to live-stream the service for those friends and family who are unable to attend in person.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald S. Rudolph, Sr. please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.