Donald J. Siembieda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Siembieda, 82 of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Donald was born on December 25, 1938, the son of the late John and Elizabeth Strauch Siembieda and lived his entire life in Youngstown.

Donald was a 1957 graduate of Chaney High School, served in the United States Army and retired in 2004 from Youngstown Water, Meter Department after 30 years.

Donald was a proud husband, father and grandfather. He relished in memories of traveling with his wife, family and friends. He found much joy in tending to his garden, woodworking, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and most-notably, his long-time hobby of making his famous, homemade kielbasa for everyone to enjoy.

Donald married his loving wife of 60 years on February 11, 1961.

He was a life-long member of St. Brendan’s parish.

Donald will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Donald leaves behind his wife, Patricia (Kunovic) Siembieda; his son, John (Dana) Siembieda; daughter, Barbara (Patrick) Mchale; granddaughters, Nichole (Giovanni) Farmer and Ashley (Adam) Craddick and his great-grandchildren, RJ, Kenleigh, Dean and Elizabeth. Donald also leaves behind his sister, Mary Ellen Moore, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his brother, Ronald Siembieda and his sister, Geraldine Siembieda.

Calling hours will be on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at St Brendan’s Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to St. Brendan’s Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

The family is requesting that masks be worn as well as social distancing.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 19, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.