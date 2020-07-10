Djurdje Tanaskovic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church for Djurdje Tanaskovic, 91, who passed away from natural causes on Wednesday, July 8.



He was born April 23, 1929 in Miolice, Leposavic, Serbia, son of Marinko Tanaskovic and Miljojka (Raskovic) Tanaskovic.

Djurdje served in the Army in Serbia before coming to Youngstown in 1969.

He was a laborer in construction.

His passions were farming and gardening.

He was a member of the Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox church.



Surviving are a son, Milos Tanaskovic and his wife, Milenka, in Serbia; two daughters, Gorica Folkwein and her husband, James, of Austintown and Marcia (Mary) Ferguson and her husband, Jamie, of Mineral Ridge; seven grandchildren, Sladjana, Slavisa, Joshua, Heather (Eric), Jason, Daniel and Nicholas and three great-grandchildren, Isidora, Nemanja and Kylie.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Vucica; parents; a brother, Alex and a sister, Nata.



Friends will be received Monday, July 13 from 10:00 – 11:00 am. at the old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, Youngstown, Ohio. Due to Covid-19, we strongly suggest wearing a mask, and please practice social distancing.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Djurdje Tanaskovic, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.